Bulgaria’s Eurovision contestant Victoria to take part in online Sofia Pride Live

Bulgaria’s Eurovision contestant Victoria Georgieva will take part in the online Sofia Pride Live on June 13, the organisers of Sofia Pride and the “Tears Getting Sober” singer said in announcements on Facebook.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was to have been held in Rotterdam in mid-May but was postponed to 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, this year’s Sofia Pride will be held online.

Sofia Pride said that its “Let love fly over Bulgaria” campaign to distribute free rainbow flags had within a few days seen hundreds of flags ordered from all over Bulgaria, including major cities, small towns and villages.

On June 13, instead of the traditional procession, there will be an online live concert starting at 8pm via Sofia Pride’s Facebook page, as well as the pages of the GLAS Foundation, Bilitis and the Youth LGBT organization Deystvie. Participating musicians will include Ruth Koleva, Mila Robert, Preya and Ivo Dimchev. The event will also include video messages.

Online activities in June, the traditional month of Pride, will continue with video greetings from ambassadors and a live DJ party “from an unusual location,” Sofia Pride said.

Sofia Pride will also participate in the online event Global Pride 2020 on June 27.

“The messages of the Pride continue to be extremely important due to the widespread prejudices and hatred that LGBTI people in Bulgaria are subjected to on a daily basis – rejection by family and friends, violence, bullying at school, discrimination in the workplace and in education, lack of legislation on relationships in the families of LGBTI people,” Sofia Pride said.

“Pride is among the few events that give visibility to this marginalised community and publicity to these inequalities,” it said.



(Photo: Lora Musheva)

