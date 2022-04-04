EMSC: 4.4 Richter quake near Bulgaria’s Provadia

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was registered at 1.59 pm on April 4 near Provadia in eastern Bulgaria, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake, six km from Provadia and 37km from Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Varna, was at a depth of 10km, according to the EMSC.

A report by Radio Varna said that the quake was felt in Novi Pazar, Shoumen, Dobrich, Varna and Plovdiv.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

(Photo: Miles Davidson/sxc.hu)

