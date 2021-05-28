Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 20 deaths, 2.22% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twenty people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 637, according to the May 28 daily report by the national information system.

Of 13 164 tests done in the past day, 293 – about 2.22 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 417 819 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 21 026 active cases, a decrease of 1565 in the past day.

The report said that 1838 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 379 156.

There are 3295 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 101 in the past day, with 379 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Seven medical personnel tested positive on Thursday, bringing the total to date to 13 396, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 321 786 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 18 212 on May 27.

A total of 533 791 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 7305 in the past day.

