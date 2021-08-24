Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 254 Delta variant cases found in 262 samples

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) has completed the sequencing of 262 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, finding 254 instances of the Delta variant and six Alpha variant cases, NCIPD said on August 24.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from July 12 to August 8 and came from 20 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts. These included 20 samples taken from foreign nationals, although NCIPD did not clarify if the people tested were permanent residents or tourists.

As of August 22, seven patients who had been shown by the sequencing to have had the Delta variant had died, 33 were in hospital, 170 were undergoing home treatment and 44 had recovered.

Of those who had the Alpha variant, one had died, two were undergoing home treatment and three had recovered as of August 22.

The sequencing also found two cases that were not the Alpha or Delta strains of the coronavirus, NCIPD said, without giving further details.

The largest number of Delta variant samples were found in the city of Sofia (54), followed by the districts of Varna (39) and Bourgas (35), while the district of Plovdiv had 28 Delta cases.

Of the 20 samples from foreign nationals, 13 were from the district of Varna and five from the district of Bourgas, as well as one apiece from the districts of Sofia and Rousse. All 20 samples tested positive for the Delta variant.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

