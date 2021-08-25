Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 33 deaths, 1911 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 565, according to the August 25 report by the national information system.

Of 24 008 tests, 1911 – about 7.95 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 445 097 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 23 814 are active. The number of active cases increased by 1428 in the past day.

The report said that 450 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 402 718.

There are 2873 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 171 in the past day, with 248 in intensive care, an increase of 25.

Thirty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 685.

So far, 2 242 559 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 13 739 in the past day.

A total of 1 128 101 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 8530 in the past day.

