Plovdiv European Capital of Culture 2019 advertised on buses in Rome

Buses in Italy’s capital city Rome are carrying advertising promoting the fact that Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv will be European Capital of Culture in 2019.

The advertising on the buses is being done jointly with Matera, in the Basilicata region in southern Italy, which will be European Capital of Culture in the other half of 2019.

This is the first time two cities that have won the title have agreed on initiating such a promotional campaign.

The initiative follows a meeting of representatives of the cities at the Bulgarian embassy in Rome in April. The buses bear the slogan: “Matera and Plovdiv #Together for an #OpenFuture”.

“Together” is the motto for Plovdiv Capital of Culture 2019, and “Open Future”, that for Matera.

