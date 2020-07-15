Bulgarian opposition socialists table motion of no confidence over corruption

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s largest opposition party, the socialists, tabled on July 15 a motion of no confidence in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, arguing that the government has failed in its efforts to fight corruption.

The party’s leader Kornelia Ninova had telegraphed for more than a month the intention to table such a motion ahead of Parliament’s August recess, well before the protests demanding the government’s resignation in recent days.

This is the fifth motion of no confidence tabled by the socialists since the current National Assembly took office in 2017. The previous four, all unsuccessful, were on the issues of corruption, security, healthcare and environment.

Under the National Assembly’s rulebook, a debate on the motion is to be held no sooner than three days and no later than seven days after the motion was tabled. The vote will be held 24 hours after the end of the debate.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

