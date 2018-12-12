Bulgaria Air flight with Defence Minister on board makes emergency landing in Vienna

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A Bulgaria Air flight from Brussels to Sofia with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov on board made an emergency landing in Vienna, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Karakachanov, who was accompanied by other government officials, told BNR that the emergency landing was made because of a damaged cockpit windscreen.

He said that passengers had not felt that anything was wrong, but were told that an emergency landing would be made. He praised the professionalism of the pilots, who he said got a well-earned round of applause from the passengers.

After a wait of about five hours, the passengers were taken from the Austrian capital on to Sofia on another aircraft, Karakachanov said.

(Photo of an Embraer-190 aircraft of the type used by Bulgaria Air on Brussels-Sofia flights: Lukas von Daenikan)

Comments

comments