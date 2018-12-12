62% of young people in Bulgaria live in overcrowded households – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Sixty-two per cent of people in Bulgaria aged 15 to 29 were living in overcrowded households, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on December 12, citing figures for the year 2017.

Among EU countries, the largest difference in percentage points between the overcrowding rate for the 15-29 year age group and the population as a whole was observed in Bulgaria (almost 20 percentage points higher for young people).

In Denmark, the Netherlands, Cyprus, Sweden and Finland, the overcrowding rate for young people was at least twice as high as the rate for the population as a whole.

The overcrowding rate is the percentage of the population living in an overcrowded household, Eurostat said.

A person is considered as living in an overcrowded household if the household does not have at its disposal a minimum number of rooms equal to the sum of one room for the household; one room per couple in the household; one room per single person aged 18 and more; one room per pair of single people of the same gender between 12 and 17 years of age; one room per single person between 12 and 17 years of age and not included in the previous category; one room per pair of children under 12 years of age.

In 2017, the proportion of young people in the EU aged 15-29 living in overcrowded households was estimated to be 26.7 per cent. This is just more than nine percentage points higher than the overcrowding rate for the population as a whole (17.5 per cent).

Among EU countries, the overcrowding rate for young people varied considerably.

In Malta, four per cent of young people aged 15-29 years lived in an overcrowded household in 2017, while in Romania the rate reached 65.1 per cent.

A total of 10 member states had an overcrowding rate for young people in 2017 that was higher than the EU average. Among them, seven (Slovakia, Latvia, Poland, Croatia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania) reported that more than half of their young population lived in overcrowded households, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Sami C)

