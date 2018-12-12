Bulgaria annual CPI records 3.1% inflation in November

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 3.1 per cent inflation in November, down by 0.6 percentage points compared to the previous month, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on December 12.

NSI recorded 0.1 per cent monthly deflation in November, making it only the second month with negative CPI growth in the past year.

Food prices were 0.1 per cent lower compared to the previous month and non-food prices fell by 0.7 per cent, while services prices rose by 0.5 per cent. Compared to November 2017, food prices were 2.4 per cent higher, while non-food prices rose by 2.7 per cent and services prices were up 4.2 per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded a 0.3 per cent decline on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI in November showed a three per cent increase, down 0.6 percentage points from a month earlier.

Food and beverage prices were 2.2 per cent higher, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing has increased by 4.6 per cent and transportation costs were 3.1 per cent higher compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 49.7 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Photo: svilen001/sxc.hu)

