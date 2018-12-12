Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard set for two shows in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Lior Suchard, considered to be the best mentalist in the world comes to Sofia for two unforgettable shows, the embassy of Israel to Bulgaria said on December 12.

Suchard is an artist with unique abilities, one of the most powerful telepaths in the world. His exclusive show grabs the audience for the phenomenal combination of magic and good old comedy, the embassy said.

The performances are on December 19 and 20 2018, both at 7pm, at the Ivan Vazov National Theatre in Sofia. Tickets are available via eventim.bg.

Comments

comments