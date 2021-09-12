Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 386 deaths, 9290 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 386 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 19 469, according to figures in the September 12 report by the unified information portal.

The past week’s Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria exceeds that in the week ending September 5, which was 378. The previous highest Covid-19 death toll in a week in 2021 in Bulgaria exceeding this figure was reported on May 9, a total of 458. In the week ending May 16, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll was 348.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria as of September 12 includes 10 deaths registered on Saturday.

According to the unified information portal’s September 12 report, to date 470 835 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria. This figure has increased by 9290 in the past week.

There are 37 633 active cases, according to the September 12 report. This figure has increased by 3214 in the past week.

There are 4572 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 458 in the past week, with 380 in intensive care, an increase of 42 over that time.

To date, 14 064 medical personnel have tested positive, an increase of 140 in the past seven days.

The report said that so far, 2 406 030 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 53 635 in the past week, including 3073 on Saturday.

To date, of Bulgaria’s estimated population of more than 6.9 million people, a total of 1 234 979 have completed the vaccination cycle. This figure increased by 36 783 in the past week, and includes all of 2139 people on Saturday.

The update by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that as of September 10, about 70.8 per cent of the population of the European Union had completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19. As of that date, the figure for EU member Bulgaria was 21.2 per cent.

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases – which posts daily Covid-19 morbidity rates in Bulgaria from Mondays to Fridays, but not at weekends – said that as of September 10, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria was 287.27 out of 100 000 population – above the “red zone” threshold of 250 per 100 000 population.

According to the unified information system, of 14 027 tests done on September 11, a total of 909 – about 6.48 per cent – proved positive.

