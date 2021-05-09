Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 458 deaths, 3639 fewer active cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 458 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, according to figures in the May 9 daily report by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the virus is 16 902, the report said.

To date, 409 961 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, an increase of 5115 in the past week. The total of confirmed cases encompasses the deaths, recoveries and active cases.

The report said that 348 185 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, an increase of 8296 in the past week.

There are 44 874 active cases, a decrease of 3639 compared with the figure in the May 2 report.

There are 5882 patients in hospital, 908 fewer than a week ago, with 566 in intensive care, a decrease of 104 in the past week.

A total of 68 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 251.

A total of 111 201 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past week, bringing the total to 932 419. The report said that 10 048 doses were administered on May 8.

A total of 289 612 people have received a second dose, an increase of 74 538 in the past week.

