Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 16 929

The deaths of 27 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, according to the May 10 daily report by the national information system.

This brings Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the disease to 16 929, according to the report.

Of 5853 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 241 – about 4.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 410 202 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. This figure includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that there were 44 881 active cases, an increase of seven compared with the figure in the May 9 report.

It said that 207 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 348 392.

There are 5912 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 30 in the past 24 hours, with 562 in intensive care, a decrease of four.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 13 255, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that 5645 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 938 064.

A total of 291 996 people have received a second dose, including 2384 in the past 24 hours, the report said.

