Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 16 new deaths, 1595 new cases, 16 033 active

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sixteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 1064, according to the October 23 daily report by the national information system.

The day saw yet another record new increase in newly-confirmed cases, a total of 1595, after 9038 PCR tests.

Almost a third of Bulgaria’s newly-confirmed cases were in capital city Sofia, 549.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Blagoevgrad 90, Bourgas 42, Varna 75, Veliko Turnovo 19, Vidin three, Vratsa 23, Gabrovo 20, Dobrich 14, Kurdzhali 45, Kyustendil 19, Lovech 11, Montana 51, Pazardzhik 25, Pernik 35, Pleven 23, Plovdiv 140, Razgrad 30, Rousse 47, Silistra three, Sliven 37, Smolyan 13, Sofia district 48, Stara Zagora 56, Turgovishte 70, Haskovo 25, Shoumen 64 and Yambol 19.

There are 16 033 active cases. To date, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases, 34 930 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 235 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 17 833.

There are 1792 patients in hospital, an increase of 60 in the past day. Compared with the figures in the daily report a week ago, on October 16, the increase is 366. There are 112 patients in intensive care, five more than a day before.

Fifty-nine medical personnel have tested positive, bringing Bulgaria’s total among medical staff to 1786.

(Main photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below:

Become a Patron!