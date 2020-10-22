Covid-19: Bulgaria reduces quarantine period for contact persons to 10 days

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov issued a new order on October 22, which reduced the length of the quarantine period for contact persons and people arriving in Bulgaria to 10 days from 14 days.

The formal order comes a week after Prime Minister Boiko Borissov announced the planned change. He said the shorter quarantine period would reduce the impact on the mental health of the people being asked to self-isolate.

Bulgaria’s chief state health inspector Angel Kunchev also argued in favour of the shorter quarantine period, saying that a number of European countries have already made the change.

The self-isolation period was still 14 days for people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms that did not require hospitalisation and could be treated at home.

People who had been discharged from hospitals after being treated for Covid-19, would have to self-isolate for a period of 14 days. People who tested positive for Covid-19 and refused hospital treatment would also have to quarantine for 14 days.

The medical supervision of people under quarantine is to be carried out by their general practitioner doctors or, if they had none, the regional health inspectorate, according to the order.

The order had no end date and would remain in effect until repealed, which would depend on the “existing epidemic risk of Covid-19 spreading in the country.”

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

