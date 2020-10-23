Imports of laptops into Bulgaria rose 25% in January-July 2020 y/y

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Imports of laptops into Bulgaria were 25 per cent higher in January to July 2020 than in January to July 2019, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on October 23.

Eurostat said that in past years in the EU, the imports of laptops peaked in November, in anticipation of end-of-year shopping.

In the early months of 2020, the first wave of Covid-19 caused a disruption to international trade and imports of laptops fell sharply as well, Eurostat said.

However, as countries adjusted to the crisis, more people needed to work or study from home as well as rely on virtual meetings to contact friends and family. This caused the imports of laptops to reach an all-time high in April 2020.

China accounted for about 90 per cent of extra-EU imports of laptops in 2019 and 2020. Imports from China increased by 19 per cent from 12.1 billon euro in the first seven months of 2019 to 14.4 billion euro in 2020.

Among the top six import sources, only Vietnam recorded a higher increase: from 0.5 billion euro to 0.6 billion euro, an increase of 31 per cent.

Increases in imports of laptops of more than 30 per cent were recorded in only two EU countries: Romania, 38 per cent, and Denmark, 35 per cent.

There were nine countries where imports grew by 20 per cent-30 per cent and a further nine where imports grew by 10 per cent-20 per cent.

In six countries growth was between two per cent and 10 per cent, while only in Estonia did imports decrease slightly, Eurostat said.

(Photo: channah/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below:

Become a Patron!