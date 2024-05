Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in March 2024 was 4.4%

The unemployment rate in Bulgaria in March 2024 was 4.4 per cent, unchanged from February 2024 and up from 4.2 per cent in March 2023, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on May 3, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

EU average unemployment in March 2024 was six per cent, down from 6.1 per cent in February and the same figure as in March 2023, Eurostat said.

In the euro zone, unemployment in March 2024 was 6.5 per cent, unchanged from February and down from 6.6 per cent in March 2023.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in March 2024 was 16 per cent, unchanged from February and up from 9.7 per cent in March 2023.

Across the EU, youth unemployment in March was 14.6 per cent, down from 14.7 per cent in February and up from 14 per cent in March last year.

In the euro zone, youth unemployment in March was 14.1 per cent, down from 14.4 per cent in February and the same figure as in March 2023, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)

