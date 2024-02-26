Bulgaria: Statistics institute announces average annual salaries in 2023

In 2023, the average annual gross wages and salaries of employees under labour contract was 24 147 leva, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 26, citing preliminary data.

This was an increase of 13.7 per cent compared with 21 242 leva in 2022, the NSI said.

In the public sector, the average was 24 929 leva, up by 14.9 per cent, and in the private sector, the average was 23 887, up by 13.2 per cent.

The highest-paid category was IT, at 57 401 leva – 31 711 leva in the public sector and 58 253 leva in the private sector.

In 2022, the average in the IT category was 52 336 leva – 27 388 leva in the public sector and 53 097 leva in the private sector.

