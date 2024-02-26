Turkish military vehicles, personnel to transit Bulgaria en route to Kosovo

The Sofia Globe

On February 27 and 28, military personnel and military equipment from the Armed Forces of Türkiye, which is part of the operation of the Nato Stabilization Forces in Kosovo (KFOR), will travel along Bulgaria’s national road network, the Defence Ministry said.

The contingent is part of the rotation in the operational area, the ministry said.

The Turkish Armed Forces convoys will be escorted by teams of the Military Police Service.

