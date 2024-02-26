The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgarian PM Denkov arrives in Kyiv

The Sofia Globe staff , ,

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, accompanied by members of the Cabinet and Bulgaria’s Defence Chief, arrived in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on February 26.

Denkov and the delegation were welcomed at the railway station by officials including Ukrainian ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk.

The delegation includes Justice Minister Atanas Slavov, Environment Minister Julian Popov, Energy Minister Roumen Radev, Deputy Defence Minister Stanimir Georgiev and Deputy Foreign Minister Tihomir Stoichev, as well as Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov.

The Bulgarian government media office said that Denkov was in Kyiv to emphasise that the government stands firmly on the side of justice and will continue to defend the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Bulgaria supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, Denkov said before his departure for Kyiv.

Bulgaria also supports the Ukrainian formula for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, as well as all efforts for a world peace summit with the widest possible international support, the statement said.

(Photo: government.bg)

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Polarised political reaction in Bulgaria to nomination of Bokova as candidate UN chief

The Sofia Globe staff

Syrian unified opposition group gets welcome from EU, but awaits recognition, financial and military support

Clive Leviev-Sawyer

Bomb hoaxes in Bulgaria: All schools in Plovdiv closed on March 31

The Sofia Globe staff