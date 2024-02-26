Bulgarian PM Denkov arrives in Kyiv

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, accompanied by members of the Cabinet and Bulgaria’s Defence Chief, arrived in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on February 26.

Denkov and the delegation were welcomed at the railway station by officials including Ukrainian ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk.

The delegation includes Justice Minister Atanas Slavov, Environment Minister Julian Popov, Energy Minister Roumen Radev, Deputy Defence Minister Stanimir Georgiev and Deputy Foreign Minister Tihomir Stoichev, as well as Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov.

The Bulgarian government media office said that Denkov was in Kyiv to emphasise that the government stands firmly on the side of justice and will continue to defend the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Bulgaria supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, Denkov said before his departure for Kyiv.

Bulgaria also supports the Ukrainian formula for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, as well as all efforts for a world peace summit with the widest possible international support, the statement said.



(Photo: government.bg)

