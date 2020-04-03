Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria rises to 12 as PM predicts peak over next two to three weeks

Share this: Facebook

The death toll in Bulgaria among people who have tested positive for Covid-19 has risen to 12, while 30 have recovered, the national operational headquarters said on the morning of April 3.

The total number of confirmed cases has increased by 28 in the past 24 hours to 477, the operational headquarters said.

A total of 179 people are in hospital, 20 of them in intensive care.

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov told a briefing that the next two to three weeks would see the peak of Covid-19 in Bulgaria.

When infection rates declined over three consecutive days, the government would ease coronavirus control measures, Borissov said.

He urged everyone to strictly comply with the current restrictions, because experts say the next three weeks will be critical to the development of the disease.

Borissov said anyone who was ill should wear a mask to protect others.



He has commissioned the production of two million masks to be distributed free of charge.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy said in a statement that minister Denitsa Sacheva had issued an order that employers must disinfect workplaces at least twice during the working day, and make arrangements for there to be minimum direct contact among employees at the workplace.



The order is to remain in effect until the State of Emergency is lifted. The government has asked the National Assembly to extend the State of Emergency until May 13.



Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said that all medical and non-medical staff on the frontline against Covid-19 will receive additional pay of 1000 leva a month. This practically meant that they would received 1537 leva.

There are 1700 medical staff and non-medical staff in 34 medical establishments, which meant the monthly sum of the pay is 2.6 million leva, he said.

Employees of emergency medical services, regional health inspectorates and the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases will receive a total of 3.4 million leva, Ananiev said.

