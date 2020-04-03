Bulgaria joins 14 other EU countries in statement on human rights during Covid-19 emergency

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria has joined 14 other European Union countries in a statement expressing deep concern about the risk of violations of the principles of rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights arising from the adoption of certain emergency measures against Covid-19, the Foreign Ministry in statement said.

The other EU countries backing the joint statement are Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden.

Though Hungary is not mentioned by name, the statement comes as the Parliament in Budapest voted sweeping powers to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The statement says that “in this unprecedented situation, it is legitimate that member states adopt extraordinary measures to protect their citizens and overcome the crisis.

“We are however deeply concerned about the risk of violations of the principles of rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights arising from the adoption of certain emergency measures.

“Emergency measures should be limited to what is strictly necessary, should be proportionate and temporary in nature, subject to regular scrutiny, and respect the aforementioned principles and international law obligations. They should not restrict the freedom of expression or the freedom of the press,” the statement says.

“We need to jointly overcome this crisis and to jointly uphold our European principles and values on this path. We therefore support the European Commission initiative to monitor the emergency measures and their application to ensure the fundamental values of the Union are upheld, and invite the General Affairs Council to take up the matter when appropriate.”

(Photo of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Sofia: mfa.bg)

