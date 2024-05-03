The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria had lowest life expectancy in EU in 2023 – Eurostat

Bulgaria had the lowest life expectancy in the European Union in 2023, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on May 3, citing preiminary data.

According to the preliminary data, life expectancy at birth in the EU was 81.5 years, up by 0.9 years from 2022, and 0.2 years compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019. 

In 15 countries, life expectancy exceeded the EU average, with the highest life expectancy recorded for Spain (84 years), Italy (83.8 years) and Malta (83.6 years). 

In contrast, the lowest life expectancy was recorded for Bulgaria (75.8 years), Latvia (75.9) and Romania (76.6).

When compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019, 18 EU countries experienced an increase in life expectancy in 2023, while two countries remained stable, and six saw a decrease.

The largest increase has been estimated in Romania (+1.0 year), followed by Lithuania (+0.8 years), Bulgaria, Czechia, Luxembourg and Malta (all with a rise of +0.7 years). 

Conversely, Austria and Finland recorded the largest decreases (-0.4 years each), followed by Estonia and the Netherlands (-0.2 years), Eurostat said.

