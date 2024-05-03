New EU media freedom measures to come into effect on May 6 and 7

On May 6, the European Union’s new rules against Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) will enter into force, providing journalists and human rights defenders with tools to fight back against abusive court proceedings, the European Commission (EC) said on May 3, World Press Freedom Day.

On May 7, the European Media Freedom Act will also enter into force, bringing additional safeguards on editorial independence, media pluralism, transparency and fairness and better cooperation of media authorities through a new European Media Board.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day today, the Commission reiterates its commitment to support media freedom and pluralism, in the EU and beyond, the EC said.

“Journalists should be able to work freely and safely – this lies at the heart of EU values and democracies,” the Commission said.

It said that journalists have been facing an increasing number of attacks over the past years.

The EC said that this was why it had taken concrete action and had made the protection of journalists one of the key elements of its media legislation.

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon: