Bulgaria annual inflation falls to 16.9% in November

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 16.9 per cent inflation in November 2022, down from 17.6 per cent a month earlier, data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on December 14 showed.

This was the second consecutive month of decline after 21 months of uninterrupted rise in the annual figure, which pushed the annual CPI to 18.7 per cent in September, the highest since May 1998, when the annual inflation figure was 18.8 per cent.

Monthly inflation in November was 0.8 per cent.

Food prices in November were up 1.7 per cent compared to the previous month, while non-food prices rose by 0.4 per cent and services prices were unchanged.

Compared to November 2021, food prices were 26.1 per cent higher, while non-food and services prices rose by 13.9 per cent and nine per cent, respectively.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, rose by 0.6 per cent on a monthly basis in November, while the annual harmonised CPI inflation was 14.3 per cent, down from 14.8 per cent a month earlier.

Food and beverage prices were 26.7 per cent higher, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 17.6 per cent and transportation costs were 11.1 per cent higher compared to November 2021. The three categories account for about 48.5 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Consumer price index changes since November 2021. Bars illustrate the annual CPI inflation and lines show the monthly CPI inflation. Graphic: NSI)

