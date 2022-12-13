Frontex: Close to 12.1M Ukrainians entered EU since war began

In total, close to 12.1 million Ukrainian nationals have entered the European Union and more than 9.3 million left for Ukraine since Russia’s war on that country began in February, EU border and coast guard agency Frontex said on December 13, giving figures as of December 11.

Frontex said that in the week ending December 11, more than 225 200 Ukrainian citizens entered the EU, and over the same period, more than 203 700 left.

Separately, the UN High Commission for Refugees said that as of December 6, a total of 7 832 493 refugees from Ukraine were recorded across Europe.

As of the same date, refugees from Ukraine registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe added up to 4 805 531.

On December 13, Bulgaria’s dedicated government portal on Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria said that since the February start of the war, a total of 940 154 Ukrainians had entered Bulgaria, and 51 146 remained in the country.

The portal said that 147 915 were registered in Bulgaria for temporary protection.

A total of 9783 were accommodated under the state scheme. On November 13, the portal gave the number accommodated as 13 545.

(Illustration: Frontex)

