Bulgaria’s 10-day ‘green corridors’: 134 888 jabs against Covid-19 administered

A total of 134 888 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered during Bulgaria’s 10-day period of “green corridors” for all comers, opened during the succession of public holidays that began with the Orthodox Easter Friday on April 30.

On offer at vaccination points throughout Bulgaria were the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines, for anyone who wanted, irrespective of their place in the national vaccination plan.

The number of jabs administered brings the total to date to 938 064.

The highest number in a single day was 38 117, on May 7, and the lowest, 3405 on May 2.

Going by the figures in the May 10 report by the national information system, a total of 84 329 people received a second dose, bringing the total to date to 291 996.

A decision was expected on May 10 whether to continue “green corridors”, while according to outgoing Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, the online registration system would resume operating on Monday.

