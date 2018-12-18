Greek and Romanian police join Bulgarian counterparts in patrolling Bansko

Share this: Facebook

For the latest consecutive year, police from Greece and Romania have joined their counterparts from Bulgaria to work in mixed teams in the country’s winter mountain resort of Bansko, the Interior Ministry said.

The head of the regional directorate of the ministry in Blagoevgrad, Commissioner Nikolai Hadzhiev, and Bansko mayor Georgi Ikonomiv welcomed the Greek and Romanian police, who arrived on December 17, the ministry said.

The presence of Greek and Romanian police officers would contribute to the tranquility of tourists from those two countries, the statement said.

(Main photo: banskoblog.com)

