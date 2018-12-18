Alpha Research: Bulgarians look to 2019 with remarkably high optimism

Share this: Facebook

Fifty-seven per cent of adult Bulgarians expect 2019 to be better than 2018, while 35 per cent have a positive assessment of 2018 – the highest figure in 20 years, according to a poll by Alpha Research.

The percentage of those who have a positive assessment of the year is 10 per cent higher than a year earlier, according to the poll, the findings of which were released on December 18.

Forty-six per cent of those polled had the view that “the year was the same as the previous one” but positive assessments were almost double the negative ones, 35 per cent to 19 per cent, the most favourable ratio since 1998, the pollsters said.

However, at the same time, 37 per cent of Bulgarians see the economic conditions in the country as having not improved, but worsened. The negative ratings are 12 per cent lower than last year, but the positive ratings have not gone up.

Forty per cent were optimistic about the future state of Bulgaria’s economy and 22 per cent were pessimistic.

The poll by Alpha Research was done between December 8 and 14 among 1030 adult Bulgarians, with sample of respondents by quota based on gender, age and education. The survey was done through direct standardised interviews.

