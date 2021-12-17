Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 20 red zones, eight yellow zones

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Twenty out of 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning an infection rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the December 17 update by the unified information portal.

The 20 districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Smolyan, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte and Haskovo.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Rousse, 459.74 out of 100 000. In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 387.57 per 100 000.

There are eight yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Veliko Turnovo, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Silistra, Sliven, Shoumen and Yambol. The day before, Veliko Turnovo district had been classified as a red zone.

The update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate on December 17 was 327.32, down from 335.63 on December 16.

(Map: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!