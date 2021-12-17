Bulgaria’s Parliament shortens its 2021 Christmas recess

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s MPs voted on December 17 to accept a proposal to shorten the National Assembly’s Christmas recess.

The proposal was tabled by Andrei Gyurov, parliamentary leader of the 47th National Assembly’s largest group, the We Continue the Change (WCC) party.

Parliament had been scheduled to go into recess from December 22 until January 10, but accepted the proposal to shorten this to December 29 to 31. This year, December 27 and 28 are public holidays, carried over from the Christmas weekend.

WCC MP Miroslava Petrova said that approving the proposal was a demonstration of MPs’ responsibility for the serious tasks facing National Assembly.

“We have work to do on the composition of parliamentary committees, an analysis of electricity prices and the state of electricity. We have gathered here to work, not for a holiday,” Petrova said.

A proposal by the ITN party to cancel the Christmas recess altogether was defeated.

ITN group leader Toshko Yordanov told the House: “It has always been disgusting how previous MPs took long holidays, much longer than those of ordinary citizens. You are not gods, dudes”.

GERB MP Iveta Kirilova objected to MPs being referred to as “dudes”.

“I don’t feel as if I am a dude and the humiliation of this institution is insulting to everyone present. MPs are ordinary people, but we are not entitled to leave like other employees. Everyone has family, everyone has the right to rest,” Kirilova said.

