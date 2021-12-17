Covid-19: Greece, Romania change entry rules

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



As of 6am on December 19, everyone entering Greece will be required to submit a negative result of a PCR test done up to 48 hours before the trip, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The measure also applies to those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who have undergone the disease.

There is an exception for travellers who return to Greece within 48 hours of leaving the country.

As of December 20, Romania will require arrivals to complete an electronic form (Passenger Location Form-PLF), Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The measure applies to everyone – Romanian citizens and foreigners – arriving in Romania or passing through in transit, regardless of the purpose of their travel, the statement said.

The form can be filled in electronically at https://plf.gov.ro, without the need to print it out.

This must be done up to 24 hours before entering the country or, in exceptional cases (not defined in the statement), a maximum of 24 hours after entering.

Failure to comply with the measure will be punished by a fine of 2000 to 3000 Romanian lei (about 400-600 euro).

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!