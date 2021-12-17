Bulgaria: New passenger car registrations in January – November 2021 up 10.1% y/y

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to November 2021 was 10.1 per cent higher than in the same period last year, according to figures released on December 17 by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In January to November 2021, there were 27 757 new passenger car registrations, compared with 20 661 in January to November 2020, ACEA said.

On December 17 2020, ACEA said that the number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to November 2020 was 36.4 per cent lower than in January to November 2019, figures that emerged against the background of the Covid crisis.

In November 2021, there were 1915 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, 24 per cent more than the 1544 recorded in November 2020.

Bulgaria was one of only three markets in the European Union posting growth in November 2021. The other two were Ireland and Slovenia.

In November 2021, EU passenger car registrations fell for the fifth consecutive month this year, by 20.5 per cent, totalling 713 346 units sold.

In volume terms, this result marked the lowest November total on record since 1993, ACEA said.

Double-digit losses were recorded in many EU markets, including three of the four major ones: Germany (-31.7 per cent), Italy (-24.6 per cent) and Spain (-12.3 per cent).

France saw a more modest drop of 3.2 per cent last month, ACEA said.

Eleven months into 2021r, the impact of the microchip shortage on vehicle output dragged the EU’s year-to-date sales performance into negative territory (-0.04 per cent), and this in spite of 2020’s record low base for comparison.

Nevertheless, three of the four largest EU markets still posted positive results from January to November 2021: Italy (8.6 per cent), Spain (3.8 per cent) and France (2.5 per cent).

In Germany, on the other hand, registrations of new cars further weakened (-8.1 per cent) compared to one year ago, ACEA said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!