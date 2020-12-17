New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January-November 2020 down 36.4% y/y

Share this: Facebook

The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to November 2020 was 36.4 per cent lower than in January to November 2019, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on December 17.

There were 20 661 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to November 2020, down from 32 511 in the same period of 2019, according to ACEA.

In November 2020 alone, there 1544 new passenger car registrations, about 45.2 per cent lower than in November 2019.

ACEA said that in November 2020, new car registrations in the European Union fell by 12 per cent to 897 692 units, as several European governments introduced new measures to contain the second wave of the Covid‐19 pandemic.

As a result, the EU’s four key passenger car markets all posted declines in November.

France and Spain suffered double‐digit drops (down 27 per cent and 18.7 per cent, respectively), followed by Italy with a more modest decline (‐8.3 per cent).

German losses were limited to just ‐3 per cent.

From January to November,the EU passenger car market contracted by 25.5 per cent to roughly nine million units. This is a decline of more than three million units compared to the same period one year ago.

Eleven months into the year, the impact of Covid‐19 continued to weigh heavily on the cumulative performance of all EU markets, including the four major ones.

Spain saw the biggest drop (‐35.3 per cent) so far in 2020, followed by Italy (‐29 per cent), France (‐26.9 per cent) and Germany (‐21.6 per cent), ACEA said.

