Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Since tighter restrictions took effect, 2667 deaths, 45 635 recoveries from the virus

Since Bulgaria’s tighter restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 came into effect just less than three weeks ago, 2667 people who had tested positive for the disease have died, according to figures in the national information system daily report on December 17.

The country’s death toll linked to the disease is now 6196, having risen by 191 in the past 24 hours.

There are 89 540 active cases, an increase of 1316 compared with the figure in the report on the morning of November 27, several hours before the tighter restrictions came into force.

A total of 7034 patients are in hospital, an increase of 379 compared with the November 27 report. Five hundred and seventy are in intensive care, 140 more than as at the November 27 report.

Since the November 27 daily report by the national information system, 2682 medical personnel in Bulgaria have tested positive. According to the December 17 report, the total to date – counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases – is 8178.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria has risen, since the November 27 report, from 136 628 to 186 246, an increase of 49 618.

The national information system gives the number of people who have recovered from the virus as 90 510, an increase of 45 635 compared with the November 27 figure.

Bulgaria’s Health Minister and national operational HQ against Covid-19 proposed on December 16 that the heightened restrictions, due to expire on December 21, largely continue until January 31 2021. A decision is scheduled to be announced on December 17.

