Bulgarian PM hits back at President over resignation call

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov hit back on August 10 at President Roumen Radev over the head of state’s repeated calls for Borissov’s government to resign, saying: “And I want Radev’s resignation. Everyone wants someone’s resignation”.

Protests in Bulgaria demanding the resignation of Borissov’s government and of Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev entered their 33rd day on August 10. Radev, elected in 2016 on a ticket backed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, has closely associated himself with the protesters.

Borissov, who was inspecting operations against the wildfires in the Svilengrad and Topolovgrad municipalites, reiterated that the tent camps put up by anti-government protesters in Sofia would not be forcibly removed.

On the morning of August 10, one of the three tent camps – which were put back up a few days ago being removed by police in an early-morning operation on August 7 – was moved from the road outside Sofia University to the pavement next to the Cabinet building. Protesters said that moving the tent camp, which will no longer obstruct traffic, was a “goodwill gesture” while they awaited Borissov’s resignation.

“We will not allow tensions and clashes at the protests,” Borissov told reporters. “I will not allow any protesters or police to be injured. We are Bulgarians and we must protect every single person, there are children there (at the protests),” he said.

