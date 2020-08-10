Bulgaria’s accommodation revenue from foreign tourists down 95.7% in June 2020 y/y

Share this: Facebook

The total revenue from nights spent in tourist accommodation in Bulgaria in June 2020 added up to 23.1 million leva (about 11.8 million euro), a sum 88.8 per cent lower than in June 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 10.

Revenue from foreigners staying in tourist accommodation in Bulgaria dropped by 95.7 per cent and from Bulgarians by 60.3 per cent, the NSI said.

Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency on March 13 because of the Covid-19 crisis. The State of Emergency continued until May 13, when it was succeeded by the declaration of a Covid-19 epidemic, which remains in effect and is currently scheduled to continue until the end of August.

In line with global trends, the pandemic’s effect on Bulgaria’s tourist industry has been severely damaging.

Compared with June 2019, about 32.7 per cent of places of accommodation in Bulgaria were operating in June 2020.

The largest drop in nights spent was at four- and five-star hotels, by 91.7 per cent.

In June 2020, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments decreased by 80.6 per cent, the NSI said.

