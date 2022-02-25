Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Kurdzhali district becomes yellow zone

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria’s district of Kurdzhali is continuing to decline and it is now classified as a Covid-19 yellow zone, according to the February 25 report by the unified information portal.

Classification as a yellow zone means a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. Kurdzhali’s morbidity rate is 223.91.

As of February 25, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 842.85 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 892.35 on February 24.

A week ago, on February 18, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1139.15 and a month ago, on January 25, the rate was 1505.07.

Currently, the district with the highest morbidity rate is Varna, 1758.26.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the rate is 956.96, the first time in many weeks that it has been below the 1000-mark.

Three districts are red zones, meaning a Covid-19 morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Blagoevgrad, Smolyan and Pazardzhik.

The remaining 24 districts of Bulgaria are dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments