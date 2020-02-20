Parliamentary report recommends audits, tougher punishments after revenue agency data leak

Bulgaria Air has signed a code share partnership with Qatar Airways, the Bulgarian flag carrier said in a media statement.

This will provide customers of Bulgaria Air with a quick and convenient connection to all five continents of Qatar's destinations, the statement said.

"Our collaboration with Bulgaria Air is part of a series of partnerships we have announced recent;u with airlines from around the world, demonstrating our commitment to work with colleagues from other carriers to provide passengers with unbreakable connectivity and unmatched service," Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker said.

"This co-operation is only part of our long-term development strategy and we are happy to welcome Qatar Airways passengers on board our aircraft," Bulgaria Air chief executive Hristo Todorov said.

The partnership with Qatar Airways is another step towards enriching the portfolio of destinations of the Bulgarian national carrier, the statement said.

Since the beginning of 2020 Bulgaria Air has announced two new direct flights to St. Petersburg and Valencia.

Bulgaria Air operates direct flights to 25 cities in Europe, including domestic flights to Varna and Bourgas.

Qatar Airways first entered the Bulgarian market on September 22 2011, when it launched flights to and from Sofia four times a week. Over the years, due to strong passenger demand, the frequency has increased to 14 flights a week, the statement said.

(Photo: Qatar Airways)

A German NGO estimates that there are now 50 000 stray cats in Bulgaria's city of Plovdiv, a number eight times higher than the official statistic of the municipality, Bulgarian National Television reported on February 16.

Given that Plovdiv's human population is estimated at 380 000, the NGO's figure would mean that there is one stray cat for every seven people in the city.

The zoo veterinary complex in Plovdiv has developed an intensive capture and sterilisation programme, while there is a proposal to set up a new special shelter in the city, the report said.

There are hundreds of stray cats in every residential area of Plovdiv, most in areas where they can easily find food and shelter.

A team of veterinarians searches for stray cats every day, catching about eight per shift.

Georgi Bozhev, head of the zoo veterinary complex, said that Plovdiv municipality's efforts were geared to increasing the number of sterilised stray cats "and we are co-operating with the German sterilisation centre very well".

In four years, the German castration centre in Plovdiv has managed to process 80 per cent of cats in one-tenth of the city, the report said.

Yana Yaneva, co-ordinator at the centre, said that so far it had sterilised just more than 6000 cats that had been caught by the teams.

In 2018, Bulgaria's Cabinet provided a 0.5 hectare space at the zoo veterinary complex in Plovdiv for a shelter for stray animals, the report said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

The leaders of the Muslim community in Bulgaria's city of Plovdiv held on February 14 the sixth annual "Coffee of Tolerance" event at the Dzhumaya Mosque, hosting representatives of the city's Christian and Jewish communities.

Organised by the Regional Mufti's Office and the Muslim Board of Trustees in Plovdiv, the event has been held ever since an incident in 2014 when a large of group of "football fans" attacked the mosque in Plovdiv.

Hosted by the chairman of the board of the mosque, Ahmed Pehlivan, and Regional Mufti Taner Veli, guests included district governor Dani Kanazireva, Bulgaria's Chief Mufti Mustafa Hadji, consul-general of Turkey in Plovdiv Hussein Ergani, the Plovdiv leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Ali Bairlev, Svetlozar Kalev, head of the Plovdiv regional organization of the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria "Shalom" and Plovdiv deputy mayor in charge of culture, Plamen Panov.

Plovdiv news website podtepeto.com noted that for the sixth consecutive year, the Plovdiv Metropolitan of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, Nikolai, failed to send a representative.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

The latest annual "No to Nazis on our Streets" demonstration will be held in Sofia on February 22, as a protest against the "Lukov March" planned for that day.

The Lukov March, held in Sofia every February since 2003, honours a pro-Nazi leader of the fascist Union of Bulgarian National Legions, and draws neo-Nazis from various parts of Europe.

The "No to Nazis on our Streets" event, starting at 1pm outside the Central Mineral Baths, a few hours before the scheduled start of the Lukov March, is organised by Antifa Bulgaria.

It said that after the pan-European neo-Nazi organisation called "Fortress Europe" was established in Sofia in 2019, "we think that it is time for the society in the country to wake up and stop the silent consent to its own transformation to fascist".

Antifa Bulgaria said that today, the ideological heirs of Lukov "tend to show themselves in more and more places around the country, organizing torch processions and other obvious or covered up neo-Nazi events".

It pointed to the recent suicide of Emil Krumov, a member of the Bulgarian National Union Edelweiss, organiser of the Lukov March. Krumov shot himself at the State Agency for National Security building after being summoned there for questioning in connection with an investigation into the Bulgarian National Union Edelweiss. After his death, an arsenal of weapons and a photo of Hitler were found at his home.

"Authorities have said they are investigating a potential intent for mass shooting, and the Bulgarian National Union is subject to prosecution investigation and a possible ban."



The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has applied to the Sofia City Court to de-register the Bulgarian National Union Edelweiss under the law on non-government organisations.

Separately, the 2020 Lukov March has been banned by the mayor of Sofia, but the ban has, for the latest year, been overturned in court.

Antifa Bulgaria said that the Lukov March would probably proceed, with the "silent endorsement of Bulgaria's authorities at all levels".