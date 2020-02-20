Bulgarian leaders express condolences after shootings in German city of Hanau

Bulgaria expresses solidarity with Germany in the fight against extremism, racism and far-right hatred, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said in a message following the fatal shooting of nine people in the German city of Hanau.
The main suspect, reportedly found dead, allegedly expressed far-right views in a letter of confession, Deutsche Welle reported.
The shootings took place at two hookah bars in Hanau, a city of 100 000 inhabitants in the state of Hesse, about 25km east of Frankfurt, DW said in a series of live updates.
“My heart and thoughts go to the victims of the attack in Hanau, Germany. Wish swift recovery to the injured,” Borissov said in a message on Twitter.
Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that she was shocked by the tragic news from the German city of Hanau.
“Bulgaria stands with Germany against all manifestations of hate and racism. My condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for quick recovery of the wounded,” Zaharieva said.