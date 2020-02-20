Bulgaria earned 3.7B euro from foreign tourism in 2019 – central bank

Bulgaria’s revenue from foreign tourists added up to 3.7 billion euro in 2019, an increase of 0.4 per cent compared with 2018, the Tourism Ministry said, citing data from central Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).
In December 2019 alone, proceeds from foreign tourist arrivals exceeded 165 million euro, up 10 per cent compared with December 2018.
The Tourism Ministry said that there were 9.3 million foreign tourist visits to Bulgaria in 2019, an increase of 0.4 per cent compared with 2018.
In December alone, there were 479 276 foreign tourist visits to Bulgaria, an increase of 9.2 per cent compared with December 2018.
“I am glad that the BNB data on international tourism revenue for 2019 proved our positive outlook for tourism during the year,” Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said.
“This proves the sustainable development of the industry and the fact that together – state, business and local authorities – we can overcome the great competition for tourists in the region and the crises in tourism on an international scale. The results are another incentive for everyone in the industry to work even harder this year to build on what has been achieved, to improve the quality of services, by promoting Bulgaria as a destination,” Angelkova said.
(Photo of Rila Monastery: Raggatt2000)