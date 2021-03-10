Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 138 deaths, 20.4% of tests positive

Share this: Facebook

A total of 138 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Bulgaria died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 10 902, according to the March 20 daily report by the national information system.

Of 17 193 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3502 – about 20.4 per cent – proved positive. This is the highest percentage of positive tests in a day this year.

To date, 266 805 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 38 385 active cases, a decrease of 39 in the past day.

The national information system said that 3403 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

There are 6017 patients in hospital, an increase of 114 in the past day, with 497 in intensive care, a decrease of six.

Seventy-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 10 582.

The report said that 8019 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past 24 hours. To date, 51 644 people have received a second dose.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

