As Covid-19 cases rise, various districts in Bulgaria take new measures

A number of districts in Bulgaria are taking further measures in the face of the rising number of cases of Covid-19.

In the district of Plovdiv, where the infection rate is now 270 per 100 000 population, the number of Covid-19 beds at 20 hospitals is being increased as of March 15.

For the time being, the district headquarters decided not to stop the planned admission of patients and consultations for women and children.

A statement said that at most hospitals in the Plovdiv district, it was possible to separate the flows of patients, but if the situation worsens, a further decision may be made.

The regional crisis staff ordered that at restaurants, music may not be louder than 85 decibels. The statement said that the aim was prevent restaurants – which under anti-epidemic measures must close at 11pm – being turned into discos.

In the Veliko Turnovo district, now also a “red zone” for Covid-19 infections, scheduled admissions to hospitals and scheduled surgical operations have been suspended, as have visits to hospitals.

The district of Sliven has suspended admissions to hospitals and planned operations at all hospitals until further notice.

Earlier, the Blagoevgrad district suspended all admissions and operations at hospitals from March 8 to 22.

There is an exception for activities related to transplantation of organs, tissues and cells, diagnosis and treatment of patients with oncological and oncohematological diseases, assisted reproduction and childbirth activities, rehabilitation activities, long-term treatment and psychiatric care.

Visits to hospitals in Blagoevgrad are banned, except for visits to patients who are terminal.

In the Pleven district, admissions and operations to hospitals are suspended from March 11 to 22.

Protective masks must be worn indoors and outdoors during mass events such as markets and concerts. The district asked parents of young children to take care of them at home, to limit attendance at kindergartens.

