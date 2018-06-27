Blanket “Code Orange” weather alert for nearly all of Bulgaria on June 28

Share this: Facebook

The cold weather front continues to linger over Bulgaria and the heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast has promted authorities to issue a “Code Orange” dangerous weather alert for nearly the entire country for June 28.

The warning covers all districts save Vidin in the north-west, where the lesser “Code Yellow” alert has been issued.

Rain was forecast to abate briefly on the evening of June 27 and overnight, but Thursday would bring more rainfall, with some places expected to see significant quantities, especially in north-western Bulgaria later in the day, the country’s meteorology institute said.

While significant rainwfall was expected throughout the country, the north-west was less likely than the rest of Bulgaria the to see major thunderstorms.

Across Bulgaria, maximum temperatures are expected to remain below the seasonal averages and range between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius on June 28. Western Bulgaria, including the capital city of Sofia, was expected to be at the lower end of that range, while eastern Bulgaria and the Black Sea coast could expect daily highs closer to 25 degrees Celsius.

In the longer-term, the forecast is for more cold weather through the week, but the weekend promises some respite from rain and sunny weather is expected to return early next week, although temperatures were expected to remain lower than usual for the season until mid-way through next week, when they are forecast to rise to 26-29 degrees Celsius.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

