Bulgaria issues Greece travel advisory over ‘cyclone Nefeli’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issued on June 27 a travel advisory for Greece, warning travellers to expect extreme weather events in Bulgaria’s southern neighbour.

A number of Bulgarian nationals have requested consular assistance in recent days after finding themselves in jeopardy following heavy rainfall on Sithonia peninsula, brought about by the Nefeli cold weather front.

Bulgaria’s consulate in Thessaloniki contacted Greek authorities to provide timely assistance to all Bulgarian nationals in distress, the ministry said.

But with bad weather forecast to persist throughout the week, the consulate was advising Bulgarian nationals to “consider the expedience of travelling to northern Greece.”

The Chalkidiki peninsula, and Sithonia in particular, is a popular destination for Bulgarian tourists in the summer months, offering competitive prices to Bulgaria’s own Black Sea coast, without the large crowds of Bulgaria’s larger seaside resorts.

Holidaymakers were also advised not to leave their dwellings if in distress and, in case of flooding, to seek higher ground and await assistance.

(Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: mfa.bg)

Comments

comments