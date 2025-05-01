Roma Foundation for Europe: Illegal Roma evictions in Bulgaria expose Europe’s systemic failure

The Roma Foundation for Europe said in a May 1 media statemen that as families in Sofia’s Zaharna Fabrika district face homelessness following illegal home demolitions, it has joined national and international voices in condemning what it calls “a systemic failure rooted in neglect, racism, and a lack of political will—at both national and European levels”.

“The Bulgarian government’s actions not only displaced vulnerable families but also violated international legal norms,” Zeljko Jovanovic, president of the Roma Foundation for Europe, said.

“This sets a deeply troubling precedent—not just for Bulgaria, but for the entire European Union. This is about more than one neighbourhood. It’s about the rule of law, and whether Europe will stand by it,” Jovanovic said.

A delegation including lawyers, civil society leaders, and local Roma representatives gathered on May 1 in Sofia at the invitation of Roma for Democracy, the statement said.

The meeting and subsequent site visit aimed to document the damage, hear from the families affected, and issue a united call for action.

The statement said that the visit follows the demolition of several homes in Zaharna Fabrika on April 15, carried out in the presence of police and water cannon despite an emergency ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) just four days earlier, instructing authorities not to proceed.

“Housing insecurity is not a side issue. It is the cornerstone of economic exclusion. Without legal housing, Roma families are prevented from building stability, registering for services, or participating fully in society,” Jovanovic said.

Across Europe, housing insecurity continues to disproportionately affect Roma, the statement said.

It quoted the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) as saying that 61 per cent of Roma live in overcrowded dwellings, compared to 17 per cent of the general population, 43 per cent of Roma lack access to indoor sanitation, versus 12 per cent of non-Roma, and in Bulgaria, over 80 per cent of Roma live in informal or unregistered housing, making them especially vulnerable to eviction.

“You cannot build a business, register for school, or open a bank account without a legal address,” Jovanovic said. “These demolitions don’t just destroy homes—they cut people off from opportunity and erase futures.”

The statement said that the Roma Foundation for Europe is calling on Bulgarian authorities to halt all further demolitions in Zaharna Fabrika and other Roma settlements; provide immediate shelter and long-term housing solutions for affected families; fully comply with the ECHR’s interim measures; and engage in systemic reform to ensure housing security for all.

“Secure housing is not a privilege. It is a legal right—and a prerequisite for economic resilience and democratic participation,” Jovanovic said. “The destruction in Zaharna Fabrika is not just a local crisis. It is a test of Europe’s commitment to the rule of law and equal rights.”

(Screenshot: BNT)

