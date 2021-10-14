Dangerous weather warning for 16 Bulgarian districts over heavy rain on October 15

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for 16 districts for October 15 because of forecast heavy rain.

The 16 districts are Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Rousse, Pleven and Vratsa.

Ten districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather for forecast heavy rain on Friday: Sofia city and district, Yambol, Bourgas, Shoumen, Silistra, Kyustendil, Pernik, Montana and Vidin.

The remaining two districts in Bulgaria, Varna and Dobrich, are Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in effect.

(Photo: Stephen Topp/flickr.com)

