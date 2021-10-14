Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Delta variant found in all 526 sequenced samples – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said that it has completed the sequencing of 526 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, all of them showing the Delta variant.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from September 7 to 30 and came from 24 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts. This included five samples taken from foreign nationals, although NCIPD did not clarify if the persons tested were permanent residents, tourists or in transit.

As of September 29-October 6, 33 patients who had been shown by the sequencing to have had the Delta variant had died, 79 were in hospital, 302 were undergoing home treatment and 112 had recovered.

NCIPD said that 263 cases it sequenced showed the Delta strain of the virus, collectively designated B.1.617.2 by the World Health Organisation, with the other cases attributed to individual lineages as follows: AY.4 (114), AY.9 (105), AY.4.1 (29), AY.5 (seven), AY.21 (five), AY.26 (two) and AY.37 (one).

The largest number of samples came from the city of Sofia (98), the districts of Varna (62), Bourgas (58), Veliko Turnovo (41), and the district of Sofia (40).

The five samples from foreign nationals were all taken in the district of Varna.

