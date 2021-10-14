Bulgaria’s Varna district becomes ninth Covid-19 dark red zone

Share this: Facebook

An October 14 update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases showed that Varna had become the ninth district in Bulgaria to be deemed a Covid-19 dark red zone, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The other eight dark red zone districts (coloured in brown on the NCIPD map) are Sofia city, Sofia district, Gabrovo, Vidin, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik and Sliven.

Sixteen districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population, while three are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000. The three yellow zone districts are Kurdzhali, Haskovo and Pleven.

The NCIPD said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 448.45 out of 100 000 population, up from 431.31 on October 13.

